  • Twist Bioscience (TWST +5.1%) announces a broad-based research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to use the company's proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets.
  • Twist will receive an upfront payment for each program entry, and will have the the potential to earn up to $710M in milestone payments.
  • The companies will work together to validate and optimize any resulting new antibody candidates, which could be researched against a range of therapeutic areas.
  • Boehringer Ingelheim retains exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize any therapeutic antibodies discovered as part of the collaboration.
  • SomaLogic, CM Life Sciences II and Twist announced a collaboration aimed at creating novel antibodies and enabling innovative drug discovery based on key disease biomarkers, in August.
