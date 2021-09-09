Twist Bioscience and Boehringer Ingelheim ink therapeutic antibodies research collaboration
Sep. 09, 2021 10:14 AM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)By: SA News Team
- Twist Bioscience (TWST +5.1%) announces a broad-based research collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to use the company's proprietary antibody libraries to discover therapeutic antibodies against multiple targets.
- Twist will receive an upfront payment for each program entry, and will have the the potential to earn up to $710M in milestone payments.
- The companies will work together to validate and optimize any resulting new antibody candidates, which could be researched against a range of therapeutic areas.
- Boehringer Ingelheim retains exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize any therapeutic antibodies discovered as part of the collaboration.
- SomaLogic, CM Life Sciences II and Twist announced a collaboration aimed at creating novel antibodies and enabling innovative drug discovery based on key disease biomarkers, in August.