eBay invests in bidadoo partnership to expand heavy equipment market share
Sep. 09, 2021 10:15 AM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)By: SA News Team
- eBay (EBAY -0.7%) announces a partnership and investment in bidadoo, an online heavy equipment, truck, and capital asset auction and resale company.
- The U.S. heavy equipment market is approximately between $50B and $60B, and 25% of equipment buyers on eBay also purchase parts and attachments for their machines.
- The partnership will give eBay consumers access to a wider selection of options in the Heavy Equipment sector and add an extra layer of confidence to eBay's Business Equipment Protection Program. Every bidaboo equipment listing includes a detailed condition report, photos and video demonstration, and consumers can receive a full refund if the listing does not match the product.
