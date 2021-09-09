eBay invests in bidadoo partnership to expand heavy equipment market share

Sep. 09, 2021

Excavator at a construction site against the setting sun.
Avalon_Studio/E+ via Getty Images

  • eBay (EBAY -0.7%) announces a partnership and investment in bidadoo, an online heavy equipment, truck, and capital asset auction and resale company.
  • The U.S. heavy equipment market is approximately between $50B and $60B, and 25% of equipment buyers on eBay also purchase parts and attachments for their machines.
  • The partnership will give eBay consumers access to a wider selection of options in the Heavy Equipment sector and add an extra layer of confidence to eBay's Business Equipment Protection Program. Every bidaboo equipment listing includes a detailed condition report, photos and video demonstration, and consumers can receive a full refund if the listing does not match the product.
