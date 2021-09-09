Invacare shares slide 37% on FY forecast cut
Sep. 09, 2021 10:29 AM ETInvacare Corporation (IVC)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Invacare shares slide more than (IVC -37.5%) after the company cut its revenue and profit forecasts for the year, owing to supply disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The company cut its FY constant currency net sales growth guidance to between -1% and 2%, from a prior forecast of a growth of 4% to 7%.
- Invacare also reduced its adjusted EBITDA forecast for 2021 to a range of $30M to $37M, down from a prior view of $45M.
- "Management is working with customers on price increases as appropriate to defray significantly higher input costs; however, the benefit of those actions will not be realized until 4Q21," CEO Matt Monaghan said.
- "It is difficult to determine exactly when the pandemic-induced global supply chain turmoil will stabilize," he added.