Philip Morris sits atop the pack in BofA's tobacco rankings
Sep. 09, 2021 11:10 AM ETPhilip Morris International Inc. (PM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Bank of America keeps Philip Morris International (PM -1.0%) firmly slotted as its top tobacco pick after taking an investor presentation yesterday.
- Analyst Lisa Lewandowski and team believe that PM has one of the strongest growth profiles of its tobacco and staples peers. She also points to potential upside amid the company's commitment of shifting smokers to potentially less harmful alternatives.
- "We believe that this takes into account NT challenges, combustible profit growth, & LT smokeless/HNB outlook."
- BofA's price objective of $114 on PM values the stock in line with its 10-year average of 16.7X the 2022 EPS estimate and $2.15 per share for the Canada unit given its earnings power and strategic focus.
- Read the transcript of PM's presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.