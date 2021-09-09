BioMarin upgraded by Stifel to Buy on potential FDA nod for dwarfism drug
Sep. 09, 2021
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN +1.8%) stock rose after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold with a price target of $96 up from $86.
- After the stock's "significant underperformance" since August 2020, the analyst is expecting a turnaround with potential vosoritide FDA approval and a "strong launch thereafter."
- In August BioMarin's Voxzogo (vosoritide) was approved by the European Commission to treat certain children with achondroplasia, a bone growth disorder characterized by dwarfism.
- The analyst said he is optimistic on approval of vosoritide even though its "regulatory history is a little scary." After re-reading the panel transcript and speaking with key opinion leaders, he thinks vosoritide will more likely than not be approved.
- Voxzogo is under review in the U.S. and the FDA is expected to make a decision by Nov. 20.
- The analyst further noted that if approved, BioMarin shares will initially go up, but then continue to grind higher into the launch.
- The company, however, faced a setback earlier in the week, and saw its stock fall by -8.40% on Sept. 7, after the FDA placed a clinical hold on its phase 1/2 gene therapy study in phenylketonuria.
