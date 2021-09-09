IonQ, to merge with dMY Technology, triples expectation for 2021 contract bookings
Sep. 09, 2021 11:19 AM ETIonQ Inc - Class A (IONQ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Quantum computing leader, IonQ, expects to complete a merger with dMY Technology (DMYI +0.1%), announced that it is tripling its expectation for 2021 total contract bookings compared to its earlier announced target of $5M to $15M.
- IonQ foresees these bookings to generate recognized revenue over the next three years.
- Among the recent operating momentum, it is the first quantum computing hardware provider available on Google Cloud Marketplace, partnership with SoftBank Investment Advisors for deploying quantum-first solutions in large enterprises and some others.
- The company is bringing quantum computing to the Fortune 500, along with leading governmental and academic institutions.
- Post the merger which is expected to be completed later this month, IonQ will be the world's first publicly-traded pure-play quantum computing company.