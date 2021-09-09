AstraZeneca posts positive data from Imfinzi tremelimumab combo lung cancer study
Sep. 09, 2021 11:24 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) posts positive results from the late-stage trial of the combination of Imfinzi (durvalumab) and tremelimumab in certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- Data from the POSEIDON Phase III trial showed that Imfinzi and tremelimumab, when added to platinum-based chemotherapy, showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in the 1st-line treatment of patients with Stage IV (metastatic) NSCLC.
- Adding a short course of tremelimumab to Imfinzi for those patients already receiving chemotherapy, reduced the risk of cancer progressing or death by 28% compared to chemotherapy alone.
- Median OS in the study was 14.0 months versus 11.7 months for chemotherapy.
- The combination delivered a broadly similar safety profile to the Imfinzi and chemotherapy combination and did not lead to an increased discontinuation of treatment, the company said.
- The combination of Imfinzi and tremelimumab is also being tested in lung cancer, bladder cancer and liver cancer settings.
- Imfinzi is approved in the U.S., the EU, Japan and other countries for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer ((ES-SCLC)) based on the CASPIAN Phase III trial.
- AstraZeneca highlighted data showing the long-term survival benefit of Imfinzi in stage III lung cancer patients, in June.