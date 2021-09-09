Couchbase stock sinks some 20% after releasing first post-IPO earnings results (update)
Sep. 09, 2021 11:26 AM ETCouchbase, Inc. (BASE)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) plunged more than 20% intraday Thursday as Wall Street panned the database firm’s first quarterly earnings report since the company went public in July.
- BASE fell as much as 27.7% to $37.30 intraday before partly recovering to close at $41.61, down 19.3% on the session.
- The pullback marked a sharp reversal for BASE, which went public at $24 a share on July 22 and shot up more than 117% in the roughly two months after that to peak at $52.26 intraday last week.
- Wall Street had embraced BASE from the get-go, with the company’s initial public offering pricing above the $20-$23/share range that Couchbase (BASE) had originally expected. BASE also upped the IPO’s size by 1.3M shares more than initially planned.
- But BASE sank after the company reported fiscal Q2 results after the bell Wednesday that missed on both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share, although the company beat analyst expectations on revenues.
- Revenues rose 18% year over year to reach $29.7M in the three months ended July 31, beating analyst estimates by about $1.5M.
- However, BASE’s non-GAAP loss came in at $1.54 per share, 46 cents per share worse than analysts had expected. GAAP losses totaled $1.76 a share vs. the $1.55 analysts had been looking for.
- Couchbase (BASE) makes software to help client companies to maintain large databases across various data centers and cloud-computing systems. The company’s clients include Comcast, Wells Fargo and some two-dozen other large multinationals.
- Yet despite Thursday’s sell-off, BASE remains some 73% above its $24-a-share IPO price.
- Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor recently did a deep dive into the stock’s prospects here.