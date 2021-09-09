Power REIT closes greenhouse cultivation and processing facility acquisition in highly accretive transaction
Sep. 09, 2021 11:59 AM ETPower REIT (PW), MILCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Power REIT (PW +0.9%) closed on its earlier announced greenhouse cultivation facility acquisition in Marengo Township, Michigan through a wholly owned subsidiary, PropCo.
- Under the transaction, Power REIT has agreed to fund capital improvements for the property to position it for cannabis cultivation; current capital commitment for the initial phase of improvements is ~$3M.
- Along with the acquisition, PropCo entered a 20-year "triple-net" lease with Marengo Cannabis, wholly owned subsidiary of Millennium Cannabis (OTCPK:MILC), allowing use of the property as a cannabis cultivation and processing facility.
- After the initial 20-year term, the lease provides two, five-year renewal options and has a guarantee from Millennium Cannabis.
- The lease provides ~14.7% yield increasing thereafter at a rate of 3% annually; the Lease, as structured, provides straight-line annual rent of ~$4.3M, representing an unleveraged core FFO yield of ~20% on the invested capital.