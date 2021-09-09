A third of U.S. consumers fall behind on 'Buy Now, Pay Later' purchases - Reuters
Sep. 09, 2021 12:08 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM), PYPLSQ, KLAR, AFTPFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor118 Comments
- About a third of U.S. consumers using "Buy Now, Pay Later" ("BNPL") services have fallen behind on one or more payments, Reuters reports, citing a study published by personal finance company Credit Karma. That proportion of late payments, though, improved from the end of 2020.
- In addition, 72% of those who have fallen behind have seen their credit score drop. BNPL services allow consumers to pay for purchases in installments. The most common plans split up the purchase price into three or four installments.
- The study, conducted by software firm Qualtrics, found that 44% of the 1,044 adult consumers surveyed had used BNPL services, up slightly from a previous survey conducted in December, Reuters said. The number who had missed payments at that time was 38%.
- Younger consumers were more likely to miss payments, the survey found, with more than half of Gen Z or Millennial respondents (born between the early 1980s to mid-late 1990s) missing at least one payment. By comparison, only 22% Gen Xers (born in early 1960s to early 1980s) and 10% of Baby Boomers missed at least one payment.
- The trends in BNPL payments will affect such companies as PayPal (PYPL +1.0%), Affirm Holdings (AFRM +2.8%), and Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPF +1.4%). Closely held Klarna (KLAR) is another major player in the space.
- Competition in the BNPL space has heated up as consumers increase their usage of installment plans. On Tuesday, PayPal agreed to buy Japan's Paidy for $2.7B to bolster its BNPL presence in Asia. And last month, Square (NYSE:SQ) agreed to pay $29B in stock for Australia's Afterpay, giving it a BNPL business.