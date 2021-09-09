Western Union, MoneyGram estimated to lose $400M/year from El Salvador Bitcoin move
- Western Union (WU -0.4%), MoneyGram (MGI +3.7%), and other service providers are estimated to lose $400M a year or more in remittance fees, says El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele.
- Approximately 70% of the country's population receives remittance payments and many El Salvadorians rely on payments from family members abroad. Collectively, $6B, or ~23% of the country's GDP, was transferred into El Salvador from outside the country. Western Union charges fees of up to 33% for online transfers, which cut into the amount customers actually receive.
- The government's new national bitcoin wallet provides no-fee transactions that arrive within minutes for transfers through its Chivo wallet app, which is only available to El Salvadorian citizens. The fee is only 1% for transfers from a Muun custodial wallet to Chivo.
- Bitcoin's price has stabilized after an almost 10% drop after the cryptocurrency officially became legal tender in El Salvador on Tuesday.