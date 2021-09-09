Trinity Biotech soars 12% as Q2 revenue rises 61% Y/Y
- Trinity Biotech (TRIB +12.3%) stock soared after the company's Q2 revenues rose +61.3% Y/Y to $25.84M.
- Clinical Laboratory revenues increased 61.9% Y/Y to $23.9M, mainly due to strong revenues from within its COVID-19 related portfolio of products.
- Point-of-Care revenues for Q2 increased to $1.96M from $1.27M in Q2, 2020 driven by higher HIV revenues from Africa related sales.
- GAAP earnings per ADR was $0.203, compared to $0.01 in the prior year period.
- Gross profit amounted to $11.03M, representing a gross margin of 42.7%, similar to 42.9% achieved in Q2, 2020.
- EBITDASO for the quarter was $7.4M.
- The group’s cash balance reduced by $3.7M in Q2 driven by a $2M interest payment on the exchangeable notes, working capital movements and capital expenditure.
- The company's R&D expenses decreased to $1.06M, while Selling, General and Administrative expenses increased to $6.28M. SG&A expenses were unusually low in Q2 2020 due to the furloughing of employees because of the pandemic, government payroll supports related to COVID-19 which are not being claimed in 2021 and other cost savings.
- "In addition, we have made significant progress in streamlining our R&D processes with the aim of bringing new high quality products to market faster and at a lower cost of production so as to allow the Company capture a greater market share and deliver higher profitability, particularly in our lateral flow business," said CEO Ronan O’Caoimh.