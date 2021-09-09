Chevron partners with Gevo for joint sustainable aviation fuel investments
Sep. 09, 2021 Preeti Singh
- Chevron (CVX -0.0%) and renewable fuels company Gevo (GEVO +35.2%) have signed a letter of intent to jointly invest in new facilities for sustainable aviation fuel.
- The investments will go towards building and operating one or more new facilities to process inedible corn to produce aviation fuel and also produce proteins and corn oil. The facilities will use Gevo's proprietary technology to produce the fuel and renewable blending components for low-carbon motor gasoline.
- Chevron will co-invest with Gevo and hold the right to offtake ~150M gallons per year to market. The investments will be subject to negotiations of definitive agreements.
- The deal is part of Chevron's efforts to lower its overall carbon footprint. In the same day Chevron agreed on a framework to join ACES Delta, a joint venture for hydrogen production, storage and transport. A day earlier it entered into another hydrogen collaboration agreement, with Caterpillar to develop hydrogen demonstration projects in transportation and stationary power applications.