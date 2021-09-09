Sports betting will drive fan engagement in NFL - commissioner Roger Goodell
Sep. 09, 2021 12:19 PM ETVZBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor19 Comments
- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday that the rise of legalized sports betting will drive engagement with professional football, similar to the way fantasy football did in previous decades.
- In an interview with CNBC, Goodell also highlighted the league's plans to find partners for its media properties, like the NFL Network and its Sunday Ticket streaming service.
- "What we're looking to do is bring in a strategic partner who are going to help us look at our assets ... and figure out how to take that into the next technology," he said.
- The comments came as the NFL announced an extended partnership with Verizon (NYSE:VZ). The pro football league has signed a 10-year marketing partnership with the telecom giant, though VZ is giving up live streaming of NFL games to mobile devices.
- On sports betting, the NFL commissioner argued that gambling will provide "an even more immersive experience" than fantasy football, a move the league plans to encourage through sponsorship deals with betting platforms.
- "There are a lot of fans obviously that want to engage with our game differently, that want greater access, that want to be able to do different things while the game is going on, and we'll be able to provide that on other platforms," he said.
