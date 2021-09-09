FTC Republican commissioner tweets appear to show discord at the antitrust agency
Sep. 09, 2021 1:49 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Christine S. Wilson, one of two Republicans on the Federal Trade Commission, claims that she is being left out of some of the antitrust agency's dealings.
- Wilson tweeted earlier that she hasn't been able to obtain internal Second Requests that have been issued under new FTC Chair Lina Khan. This followed similar tweets from earlier this week and last week when Wilson first brought up the issue, where she tweeted that she had to ask the merging parties for the second requests.
- "Regrettable but true: I've had to ask merging parties for Second Requests issued by my agency because I have been unable to obtain them internally," Wilson tweeted on Sept. 3.
- A so-called "second request" occurs when the FTC or the Justice Department ask companies that are involved a merger or acquisition to provide additional information about a deal because the agencies want to review it further.
- The dispute appears to be about Wilson working to understand questions included in second requests that are outside what the agency typically has asked for, according to a CTFN report from over the weekend.
- The tweets were highlighted in CTFN's new ctfn lite product, which pointed out that there appeared to be "partisan cracks'' in the antitrust agency at its first public meeting in July, when several policy moves were executed along 3-2 party lines.
- FTC Commissioner Noah Phillips, also a Republican, told CTFN that there is "absolutely no justification for denying a sitting commissioner access to documents requests sent by FTC staff to outside parties."
