Kroger Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 09, 2021 1:50 PM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, September 10th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-12.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $30.69B (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects identical-store sales excluding fuel estimate -2.92%.
- Over the last 2 years, KR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.