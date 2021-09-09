Support.com stock looks to add to gains after breaking September slide
- Shares of retail favorite Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) +6% are on track to make it two up days in a row after seeing only red through the start of the month.
- The stock jumped 20% yesterday after losing nearly 50% from August 30 to Sept. 7.
- SPRT soared last month on its deal to take Bitcoin miner Greenidge Generation public.
- Shareholders will vote on the merger at the end of this week.
- Interest in the stock on the WallStreetBets subreddit has waned and the stock wasn't mentioned in any comments in the last 24 hours, according to data from Quiver Quantitative.
- Former hedge fund manager Will Meade, who tweets often on meme stocks, says "with 61% short interest (Support.com) can easily go back to $50 if it sees volume today."
- But Ihor Dusaniwsky, head of predictive analytics at S3 Partners, said earlier this month short interest in SPRT isn't enough to cause a squeeze.