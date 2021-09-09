Sotheby's to auction off most expensive art collection ever sold
Sep. 09, 2021 2:08 PM ETSotheby's (BID)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Sotheby's (BID) will auction off what could be the most expensive art collection ever after fierce fights over the chance to sell the Macklowe Collection which includes works by Mark Rothko and Andy Warhol.
- “The Macklowe Collection stands in a league of its own as the greatest collection of Modern and Contemporary Art ever to come to the market,” said Sotheby’s CEO Charles Stewart. A judge ordered real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his ex-wife Linda to sell their art collection following the couples' divorce.
- Sources say that Sotheby's offered a guarantee of $650M to $700M for the artwork collection. David and Peggy Rockefeller's $835M collection sold by Christie's in 2018 currently holds the top spot for highest collection, but it included items besides artwork such as jewelry and furniture. A collection belonging to Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Berge reached the highest pure artwork collection auction mark at $500M.
- At a previous auction, Sotheby's said it would accept Bitcoin or Ethereum as payment for a 101 carat diamond.