Electric vehicle roundup: Hyzon rips higher, Tesla dips after Musk warning on production, HYZN and ZEV gain
Sep. 09, 2021 2:16 PM ETHYZN, HYRE, ZEV, TSP, LCID, WKHS, RIDE, TSLA
- Hyzon Motors (HYZN +22.5%) is the leading gainer in the electric vehicle sector after landing a memorandum of understanding with Shanghai Hydrogen HongYun Automotive for the purchase of 500 hydrogen-powered electric trucks. HYZN was also singled out today by JPMorgan as an intriguing pure-play hydrogen mobility company.
- Investors are also bidding up HyreCar (HYRE +6.1%), Lightning eMotors (ZEV +6.7%), TuSimple (TSP +6.6%) and Lucid Motors (LCID +5.3%) in what has been a strong day for startups. Lucid also caught the attention of Wall Street with upgrades from CFRA Research and Citi. There are also gentle gains for Workhorse Group (WKHS +1.5%) and Lordstown Motors (RIDE +2.3%) as investors size up potential regulatory roadblocks.
- Meanwhile, it was a relatively quiet day for Tesla (TSLA +0.5%) without any major developments breaking until Reuters reported within the hour that Elon Musk is warning employees in a memo that Q3 production was challenging. That development sent a bit shares lower, although Musk is also making the typical late quarter push for a "big wave" of late deliveries.
- Looking for a sleeper? The EV stock with the biggest gain over the last five weeks could be a considered a bit of surprise.