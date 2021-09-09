Janus Henderson adds five actively managed ESG ETFs
Sep. 09, 2021 3:18 PM ETJanus Henderson Group plc (JHG)SSPX, SXUS, JZRO, SCRD, JIB-OLDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) launches five actively managed sustainable exchange-traded funds for investors in the U.S., comprised of three equity and two fixed income ETFs.
- The new ETFs are: U.S. Sustainable Equity ETF (SSPX), International Sustainable Equity ETF (SXUS), Net Zero Transition Resources ETF (JZRO), Sustainable Corporate Bond ETF (SCRD), and Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JIB).
- Management fees are 0.39% for JIB and SCRD, 0.55% for SSPX, and 0.60% for SXUS and and JZRO.
- The launch represents the intersection of two significant growth opportunities for Janus Henderson (JHG) — its ETF franchise and the surge in client demand for ESG solutions, said Nick Cherney, head of Exchange Traded Products for Janus Henderson.
- Janus Henderson joins a number of other firms launching actively managed ESG funds. In June, Fidelity Investments bolstered its sustainability lineup with a set of five new actively managed ESG funds.