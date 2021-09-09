EWZ climbs after Bolsonaro says he'll work with government branches
Sep. 09, 2021 4:07 PM ETiShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Brazilian real gains 0.5% against the U.S. dollar and iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) climbs 3.2% after a statement from Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said he never intended to attack any branch of the government, Reuters reports.
- Furthermore, he said that democracy requires executive, judicial and legislative branches to work together and respect the country's Constitution.
- On Tuesday Bolsonaro increased his criticism of the Supreme Court for authorizing probes of him and his allies, for allegedly promoting misleading information. He also said he wouldn't obey the decisions of a member of the court.
- Yesterday, Brazil's Supreme Court Chief Justice Luiz Fux said encouraging people to disobey the court's rulings was an anti-democratic act.
- In today's statement, Bolsonaro said, "I am always open to dialogue with branches of the government.
- SA contributor Stuart Allsopp calls EWZ "another panic driven opportunity."