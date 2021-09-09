Helen of Troy announces $500M share repurchase program
Sep. 09, 2021 4:11 PM ETHelen of Troy Limited (HELE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Global consumer products company Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) has announced a new share repurchase authorization to repurchase $500M of its outstanding common shares.
- The new program replaces Helen of Troy’s existing repurchase authorization, of which ~$79.5M were outstanding at the time the new authorization was approved. It is effective August 25, 2021, for a period of three years.
- As of August 25, 2021, Helen of Troy had ~24.1M shares outstanding.
- Julien R. Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “A key element of our success in delivering significant long-term value creation for our shareholders has been our balanced capital allocation strategy. We believe the cash flow generation of our business, coupled with our strong financial position, will allow us to continue to reinvest in our value creation flywheel, while simultaneously making strategic acquisitions and opportunistically returning capital to shareholders. Today’s share repurchase authorization reaffirms the confidence from Helen of Troy’s management and Board in our long-term growth outlook, as well as our financial strength, as we continue to execute Phase II of our Transformation Plan."