Dave & Buster's posts strong quarter that was even ahead of pre-pandemic levels
Sep. 09, 2021 Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) reports comparable store sales increased 3.6% in Q2 in comparison to the pre-pandemic level in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA came in a record level of $119.2M vs. -$38.5M in 2020 and $86.0M in 2019.
- On the balance sheet, D&B ended the quarter with $108M in cash and ~$340M of liquidity available under the $500M revolving credit facility, net of a $150M minimum liquidity covenant and $10M in letters of credit.
- Looking ahead to Q3, the company expects comparable store sales to be approximately in line with the quarter-to-date trends compared to Q3 of 2019. EBITDA is forecast to be significantly higher than 2019 EBITDA of $39.8M, but with some moderation compared with the increase seen in Q2.
- "Through continued execution of our strategic initiatives, including our new menu, optimized marketing, and technology investments, we are excited to move forward with a strong foundation to drive sustained profitable growth," says CEO Brian Jenkin.
- Shares of PLAY are up 9.14% in AH trading following the earnings topper.