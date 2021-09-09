Biden to require large employers have their employees vaccinated or face fines - WSJ
Sep. 09, 2021 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), MRNA, BNTX, PFE By: Jonathan Block
- President Biden today will announce that all employers with 100 or more employees require them to be vaccinated, or if not, be tested for COVID-19 at least weekly, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will issue an emergency temporary standard implementing the new requirement in the next few weeks.
- Employers that don't abide by the standard will face fines of up to $14K per violation.
- Employers will also be required to give employees paid time off to get their vaccination or to deal with side effects.
- Vaccine makers: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
- Biden will also sign an executive order requiring that all federal employees be vaccinated.