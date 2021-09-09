Farmer Bros jumps as business responds well to reopening economy
Sep. 09, 2021 (FARM)
- Farmer Bros (FARM +2.0%) shares are up after the coffee foodservice company reported revenue and EPS well ahead of estimates. Sales were up 26.9% Y/Y driven by direct-to-store-delivery channel improvements as the economy reopened.
- Gross margin rose to 27.6% from 19.2% in the prior year period and is the highest mark since the start of the pandemic.
- "Our optimization strategies have led to solid efficiencies that we’re seeing increasingly materialize as volumes have steadily improved throughout the quarter," commented CEO Deverl Maserang, adding that the company has yet to see any effects from the COVID-19 Delta variant.
- FARM is up 6.71% AH.
- Roth Capital was one predictor of the strong earnings, raising its rating to Buy last week and noting potential post-pandemic upside.