Eros STX Global to debut new thriller on Peacock, Roku
Sep. 09, 2021 4:43 PM ETEros STX Global Corporation (ESGC)CMCSA, ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Mini-major studio STXfilms (NYSE:ESGC) has set some novel deals with Peacock (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and The Roku Channel (NASDAQ:ROKU) to debut its missing-persons thriller My Son.
- The film, a remake of a 2017 French hit directed by its director Christian Carion, stars James McAvoy and Claire Foy and will be shared on release windows by the two streaming services.
- Peacock will premiere the film first, starting Sept. 15. As of Dec. 15, the film will be available to stream free on The Roku Channel.
- McAvoy plays a man shrouded in mystery and (as in the original) was only given aspects of his story, and improvised his dialogue and reactions to events in the plot during filming.
- STXfilms parent Eros STX Global (ESGC) is up 2.3% after hours; it rose 6.8% during the regular session.