Graphic Packaging plans ~$100M green bond offering
Sep. 09, 2021 4:48 PM ETGraphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Graphic Packaging International, a unit of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK), signed an agreement for $100M principal amount of tax-exempt green bonds due 2061 with a mandatory purchase date of October 1, 2026.
- The offering is being executed through the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) Private Activity Bond Program.
- The Tax-Exempt Green Bonds will be issued at a price of $110.99 and will bear interest at an annual rate of 4.0%. The equivalent all-in yield will be 1.7%.
- The company expects net proceeds of $109.5M, which will be used to reimburse the company for a portion of its estimated $600M coated recycled board (CRB) platform optimization project that includes the construction of a new CRB machine at its Kalamazoo, Michigan mill.
- The company said the bonds have been designated as Green Bonds because the proceeds will be used to finance a solid waste disposal/recycling facility and the project will promote environmental sustainability.
- The transaction is expected to close around Sept. 29.