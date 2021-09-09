United Insurance estimates catastrophe losses of $27M in Q3
Sep. 09, 2021
- Property and casualty insurer United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) estimates current year catastrophe losses of ~$27M for Q3.
- The figure is before income taxes, net of expected reinsurance recoveries, and includes claims from Tropical Storm Elsa and Hurricane Ida. The claims also include the company's core catastrophe program retention of $15M plus Interboro Insurance Company's catastrophe retention of $3M, in addition to other new PCS catastrophe events.
- As a result, UIHC's exposure from potential future events this year in the catastrophe program is expected to be limited to approximately $9M, the company said.
- "I'm very pleased that our downside risk from subsequent events this year is limited," stated President and CFO of UPC Insurance.
- Shares of UIHC rise 0.9% in after-hours trading.
- Other P&C insurers that may also be impacted from the hurricanes include: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Progressive (NYSE:PGR), Travelers (NYSE:TRV), Chubb (NYSE:CB), and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA).
- Previously, (Aug. 30) United Insurance estimated $40M catastrophe losses for Q2.