Corcept rises after announcing a presentation on “positive” results from ovarian cancer trial
Sep. 09, 2021 5:07 PM ETCorcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is trading ~8.2% higher in the post-market after the company announced an upcoming presentation that will include “positive" results from a mid-stage study for relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
- The data will be featured as part of an oral presentation on Sep. 17 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021, according to the company.
- The randomized trial, designed to evaluate the company’s non-steroidal glucocorticoid receptor modulator relacorilant in combination with the chemotherapy nab-paclitaxel, involved 178 patients.
- The “results show benefit experienced by women with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer” who received the combination therapy, Corcept added in the press release.
- “In the first quarter of next year, we plan to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial to confirm these positive results,” CEO Joseph K. Belanoff remarked.
In July 2020, the company completed the enrollment in the mid-stage ovarian cancer study for the drug combination.