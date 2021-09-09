Take-Two dips 2% as it delays enhancements to 'Grand Theft Auto'
Sep. 09, 2021 5:20 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Videogame maker Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is down 1.9% postmarket after it quantified a delay in the releases of some expanded versions of its cash-cow franchise Grand Theft Auto.
- Enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S - which had been set for Nov. 11 - will now launch in March 2022, "to allow additional time to further polish the final products."
- The company is nonetheless reiterating its 2022 guidance (originally provided May 18, and reiterated on Aug. 2) due to "continued strong engagement trends in its existing games, as well as the planned release of new games from its pipeline during the balance of its fiscal year."