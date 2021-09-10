Biden EPA moves to end development of Alaska's Pebble mine
Sep. 09, 2021 10:48 PM ETNorthern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor55 Comments
- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said today it will propose sweeping environmental protections for Bristol Bay in Alaska with the intention of permanently blocking development of the Pebble mine.
- Aiming to protect salmon fisheries that are important to native tribes and among the world's largest, the EPA said it will reverse the Trump administration's 2019 withdrawal of a plan to protect the region that had been proposed under the Clean Water Act.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) has pursued the Pebble project for two decades, saying the planned copper and gold mine could be worth as much as $500B.
- The EPA's move attempts to resolve at least three separate lawsuits in front of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals challenging the Trump-era withdrawal, which the agency now concludes it cannot win.
- Shares have never recovered since momentum behind the Pebble project shifted after President Trump's son stated his opposition in August 2020; candidate Joe Biden came out against the mine a few days later.