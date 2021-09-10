European stocks advance; U.K. GDP grew 0.1% in July
Sep. 10, 2021 4:12 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- London +0.31%. Britain GDP rose +0.1% M/M in July, but fell short of consensus forecasts for 0.6% growth, prior +1.0%.
- On quarterly basis, GDP grew +3.6% Q/Q compared to expectations of +3.8%, prior +4.8%.
- Production output rose +1.2% on the month while services output was broadly flat.
- Germany +0.15%. August final CPI +3.9% Y/Y in-line with preliminary figure.
- France +0.31%.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.32%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield up one basis point to -0.35%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.73%.