Teradata maintains the FY21 outlook, guides FY22 EPS below estimates

  • Teradata (NYSE:TDC) reaffirms FY21 outlook, sees Non-GAAP EPS of $1.92-1.96 vs. the consensus of $1.96 and revenue growth at a low-single-digit to mid-single-digit percentage Y/Y.
  • The Company also reaffirms FY21 public cloud ARR growth of at least 100% Y/Y; Total ARR is expected to grow at a mid-to-high-single-digit percentage.
  • For fiscal 2022, the Company preliminarily estimates at least 70% growth in Cloud ARR Y/Y; Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.60 to $1.70 (consensus: $2.04); and FCF of ~$400M.
  • Teradata says that "Non-GAAP EPS in fiscal 2022 is expected to be impacted primarily by upfront recurring revenue recognized in fiscal 2021."
  • In addition, The Company targets over $1 billion in Cloud ARR and ~$550 million in free cash flow in fiscal 2025.
