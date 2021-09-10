Teradata maintains the FY21 outlook, guides FY22 EPS below estimates
Sep. 10, 2021 5:06 AM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Teradata (NYSE:TDC) reaffirms FY21 outlook, sees Non-GAAP EPS of $1.92-1.96 vs. the consensus of $1.96 and revenue growth at a low-single-digit to mid-single-digit percentage Y/Y.
- The Company also reaffirms FY21 public cloud ARR growth of at least 100% Y/Y; Total ARR is expected to grow at a mid-to-high-single-digit percentage.
- For fiscal 2022, the Company preliminarily estimates at least 70% growth in Cloud ARR Y/Y; Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.60 to $1.70 (consensus: $2.04); and FCF of ~$400M.
- Teradata says that "Non-GAAP EPS in fiscal 2022 is expected to be impacted primarily by upfront recurring revenue recognized in fiscal 2021."
- In addition, The Company targets over $1 billion in Cloud ARR and ~$550 million in free cash flow in fiscal 2025.