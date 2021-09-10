Abercrombie & Fitch is recommended by Argus on the dip
Sep. 10, 2021 8:00 AM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Argus calls out a buying opportunity on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) after the recent selling pressure on the retailer. A&F checks a lot of the fundamentals boxes for analysts John Eade and Taylor Conrad.
- "ANF is improving marketing, strengthening its digital and omnichannel capabilities, and transitioning to smaller stores that can help boost customer engagement. It also continues to invest in its supply chain. We are impressed with the company's focus on digital sales, which now account for a majority of revenue. The balance sheet is sound."
- Shares of ANF are noted to trading at 9X the firm's 2023 EPS estimate, which falls below the peer average of 11X.
- Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is down 4.25% over the last five weeks and close at $35.03 yesterday. Argus has a price target of $42 on the stock.
