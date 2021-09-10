Kroger EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue, guides FY2021 EPS above consensus
Sep. 10, 2021 8:02 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Kroger (NYSE:KR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.16; GAAP EPS of $0.61 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $31.68B (+3.9% Y/Y) beats by $990M.
- Shares +1.06% PM.
- Press Release
- CEO comment: "We are leveraging technology, innovation, and our competitive moats to deliver against the initiatives outlined at our 2021 investor day, and we remain confident in our ability to deliver total shareholder returns of 8% to 11% over time."
- The company expects FY2021 two-year identical sales stack in the range of 12.6% to 13.1% and adjusted EPS in the range of $3.25 to $3.35 vs. consensus of $3.10.