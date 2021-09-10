Kratos bags $2.8M contract from Space Systems Command
Sep. 10, 2021 8:14 AM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The Space Systems Command (SSC) has awarded a $2.8M contract to Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to develop prototype infrastructure hardware and software for Unified Data Library (UDL).
- The Unified Data Library is a scalable space situational awareness repository stored in a cloud. It is a joint initiative of the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Space Force’s Space Systems Command that hosts space situational awareness data from dozens of commercial, academic and government organizations.
- As part of the contract, Kratos will develop a prototype that automatically delivers space-related situational awareness data to UDL. The company operates a global sensor network that supplies to UDL, composed of worldwide RF monitoring sites with steerable sensors and antennas covering L, S, C, X, and Ku bands.
- Now read, DoD's Pivot To Over-The-Horizon Strategy Is Bullish For Kratos' Drone Business