Kratos bags $2.8M contract from Space Systems Command

  • The Space Systems Command (SSC) has awarded a $2.8M contract to Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to develop prototype infrastructure hardware and software for Unified Data Library (UDL).
  • The Unified Data Library is a scalable space situational awareness repository stored in a cloud. It is a joint initiative of the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Space Force’s Space Systems Command that hosts space situational awareness data from dozens of commercial, academic and government organizations.
  • As part of the contract, Kratos will develop a prototype that automatically delivers space-related situational awareness data to UDL. The company operates a global sensor network that supplies to UDL, composed of worldwide RF monitoring sites with steerable sensors and antennas covering L, S, C, X, and Ku bands.
