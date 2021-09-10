CEI, CEMI and CBIO among pre market gainers
- IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) +65% Apellis' mixed eye-drug data turns out to be 'positive' for Iveric Bio
- Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) +22% on Q2 earnings.
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) +21% on Q4 earnings.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) +18% settles New York state opioid lawsuits for total payment $50M
- Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) +13%.
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) +13% announces oral and poster presentations at the International Conference on complement therapeutics
- Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) +12% on apparent patent fight win with Moderna
- So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) +10% on Q2 earnings.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) +10%.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) +9% on Q2 earnings.
- Camber Energy (NYSE:CEI) +8%.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) +6%.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) +6% on Q2 earnings.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) +5%.