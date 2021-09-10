Guaranty Bancshares invests in JAM Fintop to accelerate technology adoption
Sep. 10, 2021 8:32 AM ETGuaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) said it is an investor in JAM FINTOP Banktech, an investment fund to help develop and accelerate technology adoption at community banks in the U.S.
- All 66 of the fund’s limited partners, of which Guaranty is one, are community banks.
- The fund was created through a partnership with JAM Special Opportunity Venture (JSOV), an affiliate of Jacobs Asset Management (JAM), and FINTOP Capital.
- “Our path towards digital transformation is based on leveraging the best technologies as well as the right partners. The JAM FINTOP Banktech Fund brings both to the table, facilitating a solution-oriented and forward looking approach to partnering with fintechs that create a competitive edge for our bank,” said Joel Johnson, Guaranty’s Chief Digital Officer.
- “The value that community banks deliver is immeasurable, but they have to innovate to compete. Through our partnership with FINTOP we can support banks as they map out their technology strategy,” said Adam Aspes, a General Partner at JSOV.