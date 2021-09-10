Gemini Therapeutics reports preclinical data on GEM103 at conference in Greece
Sep. 10, 2021 8:41 AM ETGemini Therapeutics, Inc. (GMTX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) announces presentations at the 13th International Conference on Complement Therapeutics held in Ioannina, Greece from September 8-13, 2021.
- Gemini is currently conducting Phase 2a ReGAtta study of GEM103 in genetically-defined patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD.
- In an oral presentation titled “Mechanism of Action of Complement Factor H as a Therapeutic in AMD”, the study results show that GEM103 localized to “self cell” surfaces, including the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), using endogenous mechanisms and remained bound on the cell surface for an extended duration.
- GEM103 also inhibited inappropriate complement activation selectively on host cells by inhibiting deposition of C3-convertase while leading to a reduction in inflammation markers C3a and Ba levels.
- In a presentation, “Recombinant Complement Factor H (GEM103) Ocular Biodistribution and Activity Following Intravitreal Administration in Cynomolgus Monkeys”, results showed that GEM103 rapidly biodistributed to key tissues of interest including the retina, choroid and RPE, and was retained on the RPE cell surface for an extended duration and remains functionally active in the eye following IVT-administration.
- Additionally, the pharmacokinetic profile for GEM103 was consistent across retinal tissues, with 24-hour Cmax observed in the vitreous humor, retina, RPE, choroid and aqueous humor post IVT dose.