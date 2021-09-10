AzurRx activates new clinical trial sites in India for mid-stage FW-1022 COVID-19 trial
Sep. 10, 2021 8:45 AM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) announces the activation of seven new clinical trial sites in India for the ongoing RESERVOIR trial evaluating FW-1022.
- FW-1022 is a proprietary oral tablet formulation of micronized niclosamide developed for the treatment of COVID-19-related GI infections.
- The additional sites in the study bring the total number of active sites to twenty-three.
- The RESERVOIR trial is designed as a two-part, two-arm, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study.
- The trial’s primary objectives are to confirm the safety of FW-1022 in the treatment of patients with COVID-19-related GI infections and to evaluate its efficacy in clearing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from the GI tract.
- AzurRx expects to report topline results during the first quarter of 2022.
- Shares up nearly 2% premarket.