AzurRx activates new clinical trial sites in India for mid-stage FW-1022 COVID-19 trial

Green and blue coronavirus cells under magnification intertwined with DNA cell structure
matejmo/E+ via Getty Images

  • AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) announces the activation of seven new clinical trial sites in India for the ongoing RESERVOIR trial evaluating FW-1022.
  • FW-1022 is a proprietary oral tablet formulation of micronized niclosamide developed for the treatment of COVID-19-related GI infections.
  • The additional sites in the study bring the total number of active sites to twenty-three.
  • The RESERVOIR trial is designed as a two-part, two-arm, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study.
  • The trial’s primary objectives are to confirm the safety of FW-1022 in the treatment of patients with COVID-19-related GI infections and to evaluate its efficacy in clearing SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from the GI tract.
  • AzurRx expects to report topline results during the first quarter of 2022.
  • Shares up nearly 2% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.