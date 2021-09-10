PGT Innovations to raise $515M in senior notes private placement
Sep. 10, 2021 9:18 AM ETPGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) intends to offer $515M principal amount of additional senior notes due 2029.
- The notes are being offered to finance, together with any borrowings under its credit agreement, the purchase price of the Anlin acquisition by Western Window, indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the company as operated by Anlin.
- Anlin acquisition was announced on Sep.2 and is expected to close in Q4.
- Net proceeds to be used for redeeming in full $425M in aggregate principal amount of the company's 6.75% senior notes due 2026 and repay the entire $54M outstanding amount under its existing term loan credit facility.