Wyndham to expand its portfolio in China with 20 new hotels by end of 2022

  • Microtel by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) to open 20 new hotels in Greater China by the end of 2022, located in key cities and emerging destinations across the country.
  • Microtel made its debut in China in late 2019 as a midscale brand. The brand has since grown to six hotels.
  • The most recent additions were Microtel by Wyndham Tianjin and Microtel by Wyndham Kunming City Center, which debuted last month.
  • Looking forward, the brand will extend its presence with new openings in destinations including Huangshan, Changsha, Qingdao, Fuzhou and more.
