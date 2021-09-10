Wyndham to expand its portfolio in China with 20 new hotels by end of 2022
Sep. 10, 2021 9:24 AM ETWyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH)By: SA News Team
- Microtel by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) to open 20 new hotels in Greater China by the end of 2022, located in key cities and emerging destinations across the country.
- Microtel made its debut in China in late 2019 as a midscale brand. The brand has since grown to six hotels.
- The most recent additions were Microtel by Wyndham Tianjin and Microtel by Wyndham Kunming City Center, which debuted last month.
- Looking forward, the brand will extend its presence with new openings in destinations including Huangshan, Changsha, Qingdao, Fuzhou and more.