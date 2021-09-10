Western Asset Mortgage Capital prices $75M senior notes offering

  • Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) has priced its previously announced public offering of $75M of Convertible Senior Notes due 2024; underwriters granted a 30-day option to purchase up to $11.25M additional notes.
  • The notes will bear 6.75% per year interest rate, payable semiannually in arrears, and will mature on September 15, 2024.
  • The company has the right to redeem the notes on or after June 15, 2024.
  • The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of the company’s common stock or a combination thereof, with the conversion rate initially equal 337.9520 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes - equivalent to an initial conversion price of ~2.96/share.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about September 14, 2021.
  • Approximately $72.5M of the net proceeds from the offering, along with ~$27.8M of cash on hand, will be used to repurchase ~$100.3M of outstanding 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes due October 1, 2022. Any remainder will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • WMC -1.49% pre-market
