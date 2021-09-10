Blackwells restarts push to install new directors on Monmouth Real Estate board
Sep. 10, 2021 9:30 AM ETIndustrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)EQCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Activist investor Blackwells Capital said it will focus on installing new directors on Monmouth Real Estate Investment's (MNR) board to restart "a full and fair strategic alternatives process."
- The move comes after the REIT's shareholders rejected Equity Commonwealth's (NYSE:EQC) proposal to buy Monmouth. That followed the company's rejection of an increased bid from Barry Sternlicht's Starwood Capital in favor of the EQC offer.
- In April, Blackwells nominated four candidates for the Monmouth's board, saying at the time that the REIT's review process was "unlikely to maximize shareholder value." Blackwells, too, was interested in acquiring the company.
- Monmouth (NYSE:MNR) hasn't had an annual meeting in 16 months, Blackwells said, adding that it's time for the board to schedule one.
- Blackwells also warned that the Monmouth's current board "should take no actions or attempt any self-refreshment or claim any new enlightened perspective on Board composition or governance."
