Diana Shipping signs new time charter contract for m/v Myrto
Sep. 10, 2021 Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)
- Diana Shipping (DSX +3.1%) has announced a new time charter contract for its m/v Myrto Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel.
- The vessel was chartered to Solebay Shipping Transocean Company at gross charter rate of $28,500/day for a minimum duration up to August 15, 2022 and maximum duration up to October 15, 2022.
- The employment is expected to generate ~$9.55M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
- m/v Myrto, a 82,131 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2013, was chartered to Cargill International previously at $10,000/day.
