Diana Shipping signs new time charter contract for m/v Myrto

Sep. 10, 2021 9:35 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Diana Shipping (DSX +3.1%) has announced a new time charter contract for its m/v Myrto Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel.
  • The vessel was chartered to Solebay Shipping Transocean Company at gross charter rate of $28,500/day for a minimum duration up to August 15, 2022 and maximum duration up to October 15, 2022.
  • The employment is expected to generate ~$9.55M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
  • m/v Myrto, a 82,131 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2013, was chartered to Cargill International previously at $10,000/day.
  • The contract comes after Diana Shipping announced a new time charter contract for its m/v Crystalia dry bulk vessel.
