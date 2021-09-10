ITC giving review to Roku/Universal Electronics remote-control spat
Sep. 10, 2021 9:46 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The International Trade Commission is giving a further review to findings that some older remotes from Roku (ROKU +0.1%) infringe a patent owned by Universal Electronics - but says claims on two other patents are invalid, Bloomberg reports.
- An ITC judge found in July that some older remotes infringe a patent used to control devices using Wi-Fi, HDMI and Bluetooth, though that was revised out of Roku remotes.
- Universal Electronics looked for a review of that judgment, aiming for all the patents to be declared valid and to block imports of devices that include Roku's remotes and operating system. Roku meanwhile looks to have the third patent declared invalid.
- It's a "failed strong-arm attempt" by Universal Electronics to get hold of unwarranted royalties, Roku says, and has filed a separate patent case against the company.