SPAC First Light Acquisition Group prices $200M IPO, targeting tech-enabled solutions
Sep. 10, 2021 9:50 AM ETFirst Light Acquisition Group Inc - Units (1 Ord Class A & 1/2 War) (FLAGU), FLAG, FLAGWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Reston, VA-based First Light Acquisition (FLAG) prices its initial public offering of 20M investment units at $10 per unit, shares expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbol, "FLAGU" commencing today.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase an additional 3M shares.
- Each unit consists of one share of the company's Class A common stock and one half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at $11.50/share.
- Shares and warrants will be listed separately under the ticker symbol "FLAG" and "FLAGW", respectively.
- The company is led by CEO and Chairman William Weber, who is currently Managing Principal of WJW Advisors and previously served as the CEO of KeyW Corporation until its sale to Jacobs Engineering Group.
- The company plans to target businesses that provide technology-enabled solutions with high-growth, mission-critical applications in government and commercial markets.
- Guggenheim Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.