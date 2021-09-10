CNO Financial raised to Overweight at Piper on Delta spread, net investment income
Sep. 10, 2021 10:50 AM ETCNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO)BHF, MET, PRUBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge upgrades life and health insurer CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) to Overweight on the basis of the spread of COVID-19 variants, favorable financial markets, and overall less investor risk when compared to its peers.
- Shares of CNO rise 1.8% on Friday, but only up 1% M/M.
- Barnidge thinks the rise of the COVID-19 variants is likely to drive a greater-than-anticipated level of claims tailwinds for the next couple of quarters, he wrote in a note to clients.
- At the same time, he expects the company to continue to experience elevated levels of net investment income.
- CNO generates roughly 30% of its earnings from annuities; benefits from investment income are more than many other life insurers in Barnidge's coverage.
- Increased price target to $27 from $25, implying ~14% upside from Thursday's close; derived from 2022 estimate multiple rose to 11.7x from 11.1x.
- The Overweight rating diverges from the Neutral Quant rating (top grade for Value, worst grade for Momentum) and the Neutral Wall Street analyst rating (1 Very Bullish, 4 Neutral).
- In the past year, CNO (+42%) has underperformed Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) (+55%), MetLife (NYSE:MET) (+65%), and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) (+61%), according to the chart below.
