Akero initiated with a buy at BofA on underappreciated clinical profile
Sep. 10, 2021 11:23 AM ETAkero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO)
- BofA has initiated Akero Therapeutics (AKRO +0.7%) with a buy rating and a $40 price target (~62% upside).
- Analyst Aspen Mori says that the risk/reward profile for the company is attractive given its lead clinical candidate, efruxifermin, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH").
"Efruxifermin’s clinical data thus far has been very encouraging, demonstrating benefit across multiple biomarkers, including the FDA approvable endpoint of fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH," he writes. "Positive phase 2b HARMONY data in 3Q22 should further de-risk the asset and re-engage investors."
- BofA sees peak revenue of efruxifermin of $1.4B by 2030.