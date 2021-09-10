Akero initiated with a buy at BofA on underappreciated clinical profile

Sep. 10, 2021 11:23 AM ETAkero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

A woman suffers from pain in the appendix. Acute appendicitis, Crohn"s disease, or inflammatory bowel disease. Surgeon examination and preparation for laparoscopic appendectomy
Alona Siniehina/iStock via Getty Images

  • BofA has initiated Akero Therapeutics (AKRO +0.7%) with a buy rating and a $40 price target (~62% upside).
  • Analyst Aspen Mori says that the risk/reward profile for the company is attractive given its lead clinical candidate, efruxifermin, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH").

  • "Efruxifermin’s clinical data thus far has been very encouraging, demonstrating benefit across multiple biomarkers, including the FDA approvable endpoint of fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH," he writes. "Positive phase 2b HARMONY data in 3Q22 should further de-risk the asset and re-engage investors."

  • BofA sees peak revenue of efruxifermin of $1.4B by 2030.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.