WWE rises 4% on latest company-sale speculation
Sep. 10, 2021 11:09 AM ET World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is up 4% in its biggest move in months alongside a report that the company will be looking to sell itself within the next two years.
- Slice Wrestling says that sale could come within 18 months - and the site earlier this summer had floated NBC (CMCSA -0.3%), Fox (FOX -1.2%, FOXA -1.3%) and even Disney (DIS -0.4%) as potential suitors.
- The site says WWE President Nick Khan has been "padding the books" by cutting costs and releasing some big talent from contracts to shore up profits.
- It's all the latest speculation about a sale of WWE; a news cycle on Aug. 20 focused on the company being "open" to a sale led to a move up in the stock, which led Khan to visit CNBC and say WWE wasn't engaged in active talks but would always listen.